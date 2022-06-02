Osprey nest spared, road project had threatened family

An osprey nest, perched on a metal platform on a power pole next to River Road, is in the middle of the road-widening project that began in April. Wildlife officials say the bird family can stay until they abandon the nest.
A parent osprey brings a fish lunch to the fledglings in a nest on a power pole in a construction zone just off River Road. Transportation and wildlife officials say the birds can stay until they abandon the nest.
An osprey nest, perched on a metal platform on a power pole next to River Road, is in the middle of the road-widening project that began in April. Wildlife officials say the bird family can stay until they abandon the nest.
SUN PHOTO BY PETER TAVINO
An osprey family that includes two parent birds and some large fledglings occupies a nest on a pole just off River Road between Venice and North Port.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
A parent osprey brings a fish lunch to the fledglings in a nest on a power pole in a construction zone just off River Road. Transportation and wildlife officials say the birds can stay until they abandon the nest.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Osprey fledglings wait to be fed in a nest on a power pole just off River Road between Venice and North Port. Transportation and wildlife officials say the birds can stay until they abandon the nest.
NORTH PORT — Mr. and Mrs. Osprey will finish raising their kids, after all.
The nesting adult birds reside atop a power pole along North River Road east of Venice.
The Florida Department of Transportation in March begun expanding the north-south road from Interstate 75 to U.S. 41. The $50 million project widens and raises River Road, with 10-foot pedestrian-bike paths on either side.
The three-year, 5-mile expansion includes removal of some power poles. The osprey nest sits on one of those poles just east of the old roadway, between Center Road and Venice Avenue.
FDOT contractors will divert crews around the Florida Power and Light pole “until the nest is no longer active and the birds leave,” spokesperson Tricia Pichette said.
Removing an osprey nest requires a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission permit.
Replacements are to be comparable or better quality, should be near the old nest, if possible, according to FWC rules. Certain circumstances may prevent that. An FWC spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment.
Ospreys or fish hawks are year-round Florida birds. They hover over water, zoom in with talons extended. The Myakka River and retention ponds are food sources for the River Road family that Wednesday tended to their affairs on a platform perch.
Alternately flying off and returning with a fish snack, the parent birds seemed oblivious to the traffic and construction work 35 feet below them. Crews plowed a dirt pathway between utility poles, the opposite side of the roadway denuded of trees and shrubs as work progressed toward U.S. 41.
The birds are federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Giving the ospreys time was the “humane and respectful thing to do,” said Barbara Lockhart, a co-founder of the Environmental Conservancy of North Port, an advocacy group, adding that a replacement nest should happen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.