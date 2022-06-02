 Skip to main content
Osprey nest spared, road project had threatened family

NORTH PORT — Mr. and Mrs. Osprey will finish raising their kids, after all.

The nesting adult birds reside atop a power pole along North River Road east of Venice.

The Florida Department of Transportation in March begun expanding the north-south road from Interstate 75 to U.S. 41. The $50 million project widens and raises River Road, with 10-foot pedestrian-bike paths on either side.

River Road osprey nest

Osprey fledglings wait to be fed in a nest on a power pole just off River Road between Venice and North Port. Transportation and wildlife officials say the birds can stay until they abandon the nest.

The three-year, 5-mile expansion includes removal of some power poles. The osprey nest sits on one of those poles just east of the old roadway, between Center Road and Venice Avenue.

FDOT contractors will divert crews around the Florida Power and Light pole “until the nest is no longer active and the birds leave,” spokesperson Tricia Pichette said.

Removing an osprey nest requires a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission permit.

Replacements are to be comparable or better quality, should be near the old nest, if possible, according to FWC rules. Certain circumstances may prevent that. An FWC spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment.


River Road osprey nest

Ospreys or fish hawks are year-round Florida birds. They hover over water, zoom in with talons extended. The Myakka River and retention ponds are food sources for the River Road family that Wednesday tended to their affairs on a platform perch.

River Road osprey nest

Alternately flying off and returning with a fish snack, the parent birds seemed oblivious to the traffic and construction work 35 feet below them. Crews plowed a dirt pathway between utility poles, the opposite side of the roadway denuded of trees and shrubs as work progressed toward U.S. 41.

The birds are federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Giving the ospreys time was the “humane and respectful thing to do,” said Barbara Lockhart, a co-founder of the Environmental Conservancy of North Port, an advocacy group, adding that a replacement nest should happen.

“Isn’t that fair?” she asked.

Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com

