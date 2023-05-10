NORTH PORT — Some North Port residents remain firm in their opposition to what they say is a plan to introduce construction around Warm Mineral Springs Park.

Public comment at a Tuesday meeting of the City Commission heavily revolved around opposition to a planned private-public partnership to leverage private investment and tax dollars to revitalize and renovate different areas of the park.


   

