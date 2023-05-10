NORTH PORT — Some North Port residents remain firm in their opposition to what they say is a plan to introduce construction around Warm Mineral Springs Park.
Public comment at a Tuesday meeting of the City Commission heavily revolved around opposition to a planned private-public partnership to leverage private investment and tax dollars to revitalize and renovate different areas of the park.
“The trust of the people has been broken,” local resident David Ianatti said in a submitted comment.
Michelle Pozzie, a candidate for the Florida Legislature, condemned both City Manager Jerome Fletcher and most of the City Commission for pursuing the P3. She claimed officials went out of their way to ignore opposition or alternative solutions.
“We do not need growth at all costs,” Pozzie said during public comment.
The City Commission received two unsolicited proposals for a P3 agreement in September, which sought development within the Warm Mineral Springs Park.
The one that was eventually accepted by the City Commission was submitted by a company named WMS Development Group, LLC, spearheaded by real estate investor Ashley Barrett Bloom.
The plan outlines a two-phase restoration effort jointly funded by the private company and North Port, with each contributing roughly $9 million.
The restoration would target the 21 acres of land immediately around the park’s famous springs, focusing on the parks’ restaurant, admissions building, and cyclorama/cultural center.
In return for the company’s investment, the city would instead deed 62 acres of park property to the company at the completion of Phase I restoration.
The deeded property would then be developed in Phase II, with WMS Development Group paying a 99-year lease on the property. The initial terms stipulate that the company would pay $300,000 per year under the lease, or $25,000 per month with a 2% annual increase.
The proposal lists a number of planned amenities to be developed on the Phase II property, including a 250-room hotel, a wellness center, a Native American museum, a mini-golf and entertainment venue, and roughly 300 “destination residential units” for monthly or seasonal stays.
The proposal has drawn sustained criticism from local residents, who said that they fear what proposed development could do to the natural beauty and environmental health of Warm Mineral Springs.
Victor Dobrin, who ran for City Commission in 2022, said during public comment on Tuesday that local residents did not want a “Disney” park going up in a natural attraction.
“Warm Mineral Springs is a fairly fragile landscape,” Dobrin said. “You don’t have the facts. You don’t have the right to continue.”
Complaints about the P3 melded with overall complaints about Fletcher’s work style, with both local residents and City Commissioner Debbie McDowell accusing him of violating the City Charter and his own employment contract.
Among those complaints were that Fletcher’s office chose not to re-apply for “Outstanding Springs” designation from the state legislature, which qualifies both Warm Mineral Springs and Little Salt Springs to receive state grants for expenses.
In a Wednesday email, city representatives said that they have paused seeking out the designation but would pursue it again during the next legislative session in early 2024.
The reason given for the pause was that staff wanted to be sure that “milestones” were passed and that they receive “clearer direction” on the P3 agreement from the commission.
McDowell also raised the concern Fletcher allegedly discontinued sales of seasonal passes to Warm Mineral Springs, citing the anticipated change in management.
The City Commission previously voted to discontinue an existing park management contract with National and State Park Concessions in anticipation of the P3 agreement. Operations at the park had paused by then due to damage from Hurricane Ian.
The city directly managed Warm Mineral Springs Park as a stopgap measure between Concessions and the P3, reopening the park to the public in early April.
Representatives for Fletcher’s office said the discontinuation of pass sales and the lowering of daily park admission was approved by the City Commission at its April 11 meeting.
“The timing of the reopening along with the potential for a Public-Private Partnership was why multi-visit and annual passes were not available for sale,” the email read.
Existing passes that have been reviewed and extended by North Port will be accepted. Seasonal passes remain valid for one year from date of issue.
City staff are currently preparing to enter negotiations with WMS Development Group about the final form of the P3 agreement, including what development may be allowed on the Phase II allotment.
In the meantime, city residents are encouraged to fill out the online Warm Mineral Springs survey to provide feedback on the plan. The survey is at https://www.northportfl.gov/visitors/visit-north-port/warm-mineral-springs-park.
