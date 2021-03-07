NORTH PORT — Annemarie Prince calls them “half-dead zombie” rats.
Her neighbor, Mary Jane Hayes, sets her watch by them.
Right around dusk, the women said, these rodents by the dozens exit a neighbor's vacant house and scramble across Deming Avenue in North Port. Hayes is to the left, Prince across the street, directly in their path.
It's dinnertime. The buffet is a gas station garbage bin behind Prince's home. The critters scrounge and return to, the women said, the single-family house on Deming.
Its white exterior is bearded in black mold, the interior junked stuff. The tileless roof sags and there is scratching in the crawl spaces. There's a 1980s Cadillac out back.
The house was empty for years, Hayes added, the former tenants renters. Rat crowding apparently pushed some stragglers through connected sewer pipes, emerging through the toilet at her home, she said.
A plumber figured that one out, she added.
An illegal squatter who had been casing the home was even chased off.
“'It scared me,'” Hayes said the man told her as he ran off.
Her son this week had clobbered returning zombie rats with a baseball bat. The neighbors nicknamed the rodents "zombie rats" because they kind of stagger around.
In frustration, Hayes complained at North Port City Hall. At a Tuesday commission hearing, she used her three minutes to vent.
Her complaint about the rats seemed to work, as city Code Enforcement had since issued a violation for the homeowner — for tall weeds and grass, which Hayes saw as a starting point. She hopes the homeowner will appear before the Code Enforcement magistrate, who holds hearings on the last Thursdays of the month.
Prince described the absentee homeowner as uncooperative, the half-dead “zombie” rats in gruesome and animated detail.
“I don't need floating rats in my pool,” she added. “Sell the place … or level it!”
The owner listed with the Sarasota County Property Appraiser didn't immediately return an email. The property was conveyed to a nonprofit in 2011. The price was $10. The owner's social media page had posts on civil and property rights, things described as “scams” to take homes from owners.
“I've seen zoos that look better than that,” Prince added. “Old zoos. I'd take up a collection to paint that house. It could be purple, for all I care.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.