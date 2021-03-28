NORTH PORT — The pandemic had struck North Port's finances.
City leadership turned to rainy-day cash to cover the losses in tourist dollars and sales tax, and to bridge a recreation maintenance agreement that was ending between the city and Sarasota County.
In all, North Port last year cut or redirected about $3 million from its spending budget.
In the midst of that, City Manager Pete Lear resigned. Commissioners expressed concerns, since Lear, a finance expert, left near the end of the last fiscal year, which started Oct. 1.
Yet through it all, commissioners held property taxes in line, and a record number of new construction permits were issued.
Now the new budgeting cycle begins Monday. At a commission hearing at City Hall, administrators plan to release revenue predictions and a public survey designed to help guide staff and commissioners with spending priorities.
The five commissioners absorb the information, discuss and return their own list of priorities, thereby kick-starting the process that runs through September when the 2021-22 budget is adopted.
Perhaps easing concerns, North Port may gain millions in stimulus dollars from the federal CARES Act, of which Florida will pump $1.4 billion into city and county budgets all across the state, Mayor Jill Luke said.
North Port is also exploring selling assets such as a city park, and raising impact fees on new construction to offset the what the city spends for expanding roads, sewers and water, for instance. And Sarasota County just gave the city $500,000 for its share of surplus land sales in North Port.
“You can't count those chickens before they hatch,” Luke said of the possible stimulus infusion, rumored at up to $30 million. “But would it be nice? Oh my gosh, yes.”
Part of Monday's presentation is a review of an online survey last month that asked residents what they wanted to see the city spend money on and what they did not. Reviewing the results, locals seem generally pleased.
Water and sewer utilities, neighborhoods and police led their spending priorities. People also wanted more natural areas, expanded trails and greenways.
Warm Mineral Springs, a second dog park and more community centers ranked as least favorable projects, however.
Participant numbers weren't listed in the agenda material, but full details will be discussed Monday beginning at 9 a.m. Finalizing the city's Unified Land Development Code, its rulebook, and the West Villages contraction petition are other issues before the City Commission in April.
City Hall is at 4790 City Hall Blvd. Social distancing rules remain in effect.
