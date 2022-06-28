NORTH PORT — Two contenders remain in the District 5 race to replace Commissioner Jill Luke, after a third, David Pankiw, had withdrawn.
Phil Stokes and Victor Dobrin face-off in the general election. A three-person race would’ve required an August showdown, the two finishers heading to November.
Stokes and Dobrin reside in Wellen Park, a master-planned community of upscale neighborhoods, the Atlanta Braves spring training complex and Downtown Wellen, a project opening its first phase later this year.
Pankiw is a co-founder of North Port Forward, a nonprofit. He lives in Wellen Park’s IslandWalk.
Pankiw acknowledged leaving the race Monday but had no further comment.
Stokes said narrowing the contest “affords me the opportunity to show that I’m all about North Port, helping to promote a positive agenda.”
North Port voters have interesting choices: Stokes opposes the de-annexation of Wellen Park from within North Port; Dobrin co-founded the West Villagers for Responsible Government, the group supporting it.
That question sits before a Florida appeals court panel. Wellen Park homeowners reportedly pay about 10% of the city’s property taxes. That figure will likely rise as development expands.
Dobrin, a retired Ford Motor Co. engineer and native of Romania who will share stories of his early years under Communist rule, has positioned himself as “the people’s candidate” in campaign literature. He is also the lone homeowner representative on the West Villages Improvement District, Wellen Park’s governing body.
He released a statement Monday which discredited Stokes for accepting $3,000 in donations from Wellen Park developers.
Dobrin, the release noted, “believes the people need a candidate who represents them and will not be compromised by outside interests that support decisions that conflict with what is best for North Port and its residents.”
Stokes, who like Dobrin lives in Wellen Park’s Gran Paradiso subdivision and who this month resigned from its homeowners’ board after an unsuccessful recall election, dismissed the criticism.
“If there are those who call me a builders candidate, so be it,” Stokes said. “It is strong economic development that will balance our tax base and shift the burden off the backs of residential property owners.”
Another North Port commission seat presents a lone candidate — Mayor Pete Emrich runs unopposed in District 4. A four-year commission seat pays about $31,000 a year.
