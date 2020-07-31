NORTH PORT — Their cars and trucks would line South Biscayne Boulevard, snake through parking lots and alleyways off Tamiami Trail, clog traffic like a rock concert.
Food was what they wanted.
During the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, in fact, volunteers at North Port's New Hope Community Church counted 1,500-1,800 people arriving for Friday's food donation pick-ups. Mondays were a little less crazy. They came from Tampa and Fort Myers, Arcadia and surrounding cities.
And North Port.
Pallets of donated food — fresh, frozen and packaged — were packed in banana boxes, a volunteer army in masks and gloves loading the vehicles as drivers waited at the wheel. Things shut down when the supplies were exhausted.
New Hope was a testament to compassion.
Overwhelmed, however, church members have pulled back, deciding that future food donations at New Hope will go to distressed parishioners and in emergencies only, a spokesperson said of church leadership's decision after getting socked in April and May with the demand for mass food donations.
“We're not closed,” New Hope Community Church assistant minister Pamela Rohr said, “just meeting emergency needs of our community, helping other agencies … in a different way.”
New Hope Community Church, which was founded by Eddie DeJesus in 2003, became the place where the hopeless found hope, “or New Hope,” DeJesus said in an interview before leaving in June. He and his family moved for another opportunity with New Hope’s parent church, the Christian and Missionary Alliance/Alliance World Fellowship, a worldwide group of millions. The Texas job is with the Christian and Missionary Alliance in Arlington.
New Hope churches under DeJesus, a former Brooklyn police officer and North Port's police chaplain, had opened in Venice, Port Charlotte and Arcadia. DeJesus had also started Hope for North Port services, which included a food pantry. The combined churches in November served 3,500 free Thanksgiving dinners in four communities. Donors covered nearly $30,000 in costs.
New Hope during COVID-19 had also packaged tons of food, all donated. Dozens of volunteers in assembly lines had made that work.
But it was too much. The church in July changed directions.
New Hope's new pastor, John Edgar Caterson, said of the church's regrouping: “The NHCC (New Hope Community Church) food pantry continues to operate but as it was originally envisioned. A new leadership team is being trained. In addition, NHCC is stepping up partnering with organizations like Salvation Army, the Charlotte Homeless Coalition and All Faiths (Food Bank).
“Plans are underway to partner with the Salvation Army with a large cash donation from NHCC to help them meet their shortfall as they serve the North Port community.”
And the community has understood the decision, said Rohr, who in April had helped assemble COVID-19-friendly Easter kits, or baptisms in a box.
“They're adjusting and thanking us,” she said of locals. “Not one person complained. We haven't shut off the faucet.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
