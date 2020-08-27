A Venice woman and Englewood man were arrested Wednesday after failing to get their child to school for 40 out of 74 days of the previous school year. 

A truancy worker from the Sarasota County School Board reported to the Sarasota County School Police Department in January about the parents. This is before Sarasota County schools switched over to virtual learning after Spring Break in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Champagne

Justin Champagne

Justin Champagne, 39, of the 100 block of Langsner Road, Englewood, and 43-year-old Melissa Lynch, of the 1600 block of Banyan Drive, Venice, were arrested after failing to appear for their court date. 

Lynch

Melissa Lynch

Champagne and Lynch were charged with contempt of court for failing to appear on a summons for violating required school attendance laws. 

Both Champagne and Lynch were booked in the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office on the contempt charge and released Thursday on $200 bond.

