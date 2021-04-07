NORTH PORT — After decades, some parents and teachers still say North Port schools are the red-headed stepchild of the district.
Wednesday night, during a town hall meeting sponsored by the Sarasota County School District, about 62 participated in an in-person and online conversation with new Superintendent Brennan Asplen. It also included members of the district’s leadership team, including North Port High School principal Brandon Johnson, who was recently promoted to the district's head of elementary schools.
The district is sponsoring three more regional town hall meetings in Venice and Sarasota to gather information for the strategic plan.
During the meeting at NPHS, district leaders asked the audience for the "four best words" that describe the North Port area. Responses included "forgotten," "limited," "growing," "trying our best," "friendly" and "close-knit."
Asplen asked why they believed they were forgotten or, as one parents declared, "the red-headed stepchild."
Sue Lord explained that Atwater Elementary School teachers, on the east end of town, want meaningful field trips for students. But when students do take trips, travel limits the time they can spend onsite.
"By the time they get to Sarasota, the students have about one hour, and then they have to get back on the bus because they need the bus to pick up the high school students at 2:45 (p.m.)," she said.
A parent suggested some teachers want to take students on field trips in Charlotte County, which has the Vietnam Wall replica in Punta Gorda and other gardens and educational opportunities. However, they are told they can't cross county lines.
"That's not true," said Karen Rose, Sarasota County School Board member. She and member Bridget Zigler attended the meeting. "It's a little more paperwork, but there's no reason why teachers can't take field trips outside the county."
Rose said she used the town hall meeting as a real opportunity to listen to concerns.
While the district doesn't have anything to do with bringing internet to dead zones in the city, parents and teachers said it's important for leaders to realize how limited it is in North Port. A teacher said Zoom meetings cut out creating problems for Heron Creek Middle School staff. She said it makes it harder to teach remotely.
Another teacher said it's impossible to teach students both online and in person. While working with six online students, the other 20 in class have to wait, adding someone "is always losing."
She asked the district is considering something like Charlotte County's virtual school for online learning into the new school year.
The group was questioned about other challenges in the North Port region. Answers included a lack of mental health resources.
One responder wrote, "Many times we are ignored by the district with other schools getting the chance to implement new strategies." Another said, "inconsistency from the administration in teacher expectations between departments and student consequences leads to issues."
One mother, Joy Luce, said the school's mask mandate, in place until June 30, is a problem for students with disabilities or health issues. She'd like it reviewed and to know more by the new school year.
Luce added mental health is a huge issue for middle school through college students. She said students are really struggling with depression and anxiety after a year of online learning.
"They feel so disconnected," Luce said. "The overwhelming message to them is they are not alone. Is there anything the school can do?"
Johnson said NPHS has a monthly mental health program. Students can also talk to a social worker and member of First Step for help.
He also fielded questions about the prom and graduation, saying there will be a formal sit-down prom with no dancing, adding the student government association was involved in planning the prom. He said graduation is planned for the high school football field with details coming soon.
Parents wanted better communication from the district while others said to "stop calling" so often. An older parent said she hasn't embraced the internet or social media. She wants items mailed to her home. A teacher said parents don't realize when they change their phone number or email but don't notify the district, they don't get important notifications.
The group lauded the arts, sports and Bright Futures scholarships. They said the district should prioritize more things for students to do (at schools and in the community), more time in the classroom and less teacher planning days off, more advanced-placement classes, more technical trade courses in North Port, more languages taught.
Aspen thanked everyone for the feedback. Rose said it's a good start, and the next step is for North Porters to see the community in the district's strategic plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.