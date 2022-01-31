NORTH PORT — The city this week reconsiders its rules for parking and storage of vehicles on private land.
It's part on an ongoing rewrite of the city's Unified Land Development Code playbook, its 800-page bible of rules. The ULDC was last updated in 2010, a more relaxed time when North Port had 25,000 fewer residents and a lesser push for property conformity, according to those involved in the changes.
But things are different.
“North Port is an incorporated city, our standards should be higher,” said Commissioner Jill Luke, charged by her colleagues with drafting Tuesday's proposed changes.
That debate will include yard parking, unlicensed/unregistered vehicles, RVs, parking in the public right of way, which is almost always alongside the road, said Luke, who had worked with police and code enforcement staff to draft the changes.
That push started in January. New rules would need public vetting before a vote happens.
The city later this month also addresses camping regulations that include restrictions on living in a parked RV. Commissioners had also discussed banning gas-powered engines on city waterways.
There are eight suggested rule changes before commissioners at Tuesday's public hearing — which can be adopted in full, in a hybrid version, or left alone.
Those include:
1. The definition of storage on private property and lowering the number of days of stored items from five to three.
2. Defining what is meant by 80% opaque. Is it a tarp, natural coverage, fence etc.?
3. Removing permission to park in the front yard, unless on an existing driveway.
4. Limiting unregistered and/or unlicensed vehicles to one, which would be covered with a tarp.
5. Define storing and the term public right of way.
6. Define a parking code for commercial zones.
That 10 a.m. hearing at city hall is open to the public.
North Port in recent years had also debated storage of boats on private land. An ordinance in 2018 had banished boats to the yard, as they weren't allowed on driveways. That raised a howl from boat owners, however.
Additionally, if parked in the easement between homes, those vehicles must be 80% hidden from view, which is where the entire discussion originated, Luke added, as calls came to city hall of junked or abandoned vehicles on neighbors' yards, parked on the grass or other such nuisance issues.
“It's the aesthetic, that it doesn't look bad,” she said of proposed changes.
That “opaqueness” of shielding neighbors from one another's things and toys is debated Tuesday, along with storage and parking and allowing commercial vehicles to park on public rights of way. Firm rules also give code enforcement officers something to work with, as interpretation is lessened.
City Hall is at 4790 City Hall Blvd. The meeting in commission chambers begins at 10 a.m.
