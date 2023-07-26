For the Bees

“For the Bees,” created by Patricia Zalisko, an artist living in North Port, was recently recognized with a Merit Award at the National Association of Women Artists exhibition in New York City.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — North Port artist Patricia Zalisko earned a major award as part of an exhibit by The National Association of Women Artists in New York City.

Zalisko’s mixed media work, “For the Bees” received a Merit Award at NAWA’s 134th Annual Signature Member Exhibition at One Art Space Art Gallery in Manhattan’s trendy Tribeca neighborhood.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments