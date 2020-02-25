After the North Port Police Department created a homeless outreach team, Erin Finnegan began her task of getting people in need to see her differently.
She wears the same uniform she did while a patrol officer, but now she has a different mission. Finnegan isn't out to arrest the homeless, she's there to connect them with services that can help them and maybe get them off the street.
At first, some were apprehensive. Now, when they see her out and about, they'll often refer to her as "the homeless lady."
The North Port Sun asked Finnegan about her new position, the homeless population, and the future of the police department's homeless outreach efforts.
Q: Why was this position something you were interested in?
EF: I come from a background in Education (Elementary School Teacher) so helping those in need has always been a priority and goal. It is better to try and fail, then to sit idly by and do nothing at all.
Q: What does your day-to-day look like as a homeless liaison?
EF: The needs for some our homeless individuals range from case to case. Therefore, my day is never the same. There are two types that we classify as homeless individuals:
Chronic homeless: Unaccompanied homeless individuals with a disabling condition who has either been continuously homeless for a year or more, or has had a least four periods of homelessness in the past three years.
Crisis homeless: An individual or family who has been homeless less than a year, and less than four times within a year.
Throughout my day, I receive reports generated by our road patrol who make contact with people identifying as homeless. We also receive citizen tips about homeless encampments. Once these are identified, I go out and attempt to make contact. The following I can educate them. I tell them about city codes and the different social services that are offered throughout the county. This includes housing, food vouchers, clothing vouchers, bus passes, mental health services, and substance abuse services.
I also try to encourage them to accept the help and services available. If an person does want to accept help, then I will connect them with the proper social service outlet. A case manager is then assigned and the process to end their homeless cycle.
Q: What were some of the challenges of transitioning from a patrol officer to a homeless liaison?
EF: As a patrol officer, our homeless population knew me as "enforcement." It has taken time for me to make multiple contacts for them to understand my new role as part of our Homeless Outreach Team. I work to bridge the gap between law enforcement and social services in order to end their cycle of homelessness. I evaluate the best approaches toward connecting our homeless individuals with social services in lieu of jail.
Q: What do you consider your most important role within your job description? What do you consider the most challenging or frustrating?
EF: The most challenging part of my job is the amount of refusals I get when offering services to our "chronic homeless." Maybe they still only see my uniform as a negative, or they simply are not ready to accept services. This may coincide with mental illness and substance abuse, and until they are willing to accept services on their own terms, I cannot force anyone to utilize them. Their civil rights are essential while conducting homeless outreach.
Q: Since this division began, do you think homelessness is getting better or worse, or staying the same?
EF: This question I cannot fully answer. Since inception in June 2019, I have been working to identify our homeless population. At this time, I am still establishing who identifies as homeless. I work directly with our patrol unit, civilian tips, and the school board, who continue to identify our homeless population. I currently have 100 homeless people identified in our system that I have documented. This number seems to continue to grow as word gets out that we have a unit that can assist people in need.
Q: What do you think the community can do to do their part? This could either be to help NPPD assist the homeless population or homeless individuals directly?
EF: Our community can identify those who they believe are homeless or possible encampments and notify our non-emergency line, or Tip 4-1-1. I can begin our homeless outreach process. I will never encourage anyone to enter a camp on their own. This is a law enforcement matter and should be handled by law enforcement only.
Q: What myths do you want to dispel about the homeless population in North Port or in general?
EF: A myth that should be dispelled is that all homeless individuals are drug-ridden and drunks. Citizens need to understand that there are many causes of homelessness, like lack of affordable housing or shelter, loss of employment, health problems and medical issues, mental illness and substance abuse, domestic or family issues, evictions, downward turn of the economy, gambling, recent immigration, or natural disasters.
Q: What do you hope to see for the division in the next 6 months?
EF: Within the next six months, we will have our own civilian case manager working directly with our Homeless Outreach Team. This will make our unit more successful with the amount of people we will be able to provide services to. Suncoast Partnership, United Way of South Sarasota County, and our Commission has worked to fund this position.
