NORTH PORT — You can imagine a shark fin circling its prey. Or maybe a misdirected Warm Mineral Springs tourist bathing in it.
But the alleyway pothole behind the Popeyes chicken place off Tamiami Trail in North Port was not a funny matter Tuesday.
In fact, there was enough complaining about the giant pothole along the North Port Commons business strip that city commissioners are threatening to take the private alleyway — then assessing the owner’s a fee to maintain it, fixing the hole and patching the roadway.
The alleyway also has some public dumping issues, tall weeds, an eyesore, said Commissioner Jill Luke.
North Port Commons’ property owners, she said, “should not skate on some sort of compensation” for the city to keep the alleyway safe and passable.
Some of those business owners had been ticketed by city for the alleyway’s poor condition and face a code enforcement hearing officer later this month. Property owners are responsible for maintaining the alleyway directing behind their property. It is likely they have a company for such services.
The owners are from Punta Gorda, other parts of Florida, Dallas and Chicago. None could be reached on Tuesday. The strip has fast food, a pharmacy and other retail. It is also a high traffic thoroughfare, with drivers feeding into the shops and restaurants off the alleyway, inching themselves around the giant pothole to avoid getting swallowed.
Store managers declined comment, citing corporate policy.
North Port taking action, however, gave William Gilgore some relief.
“Am I mad,” asked Gilgore, a North Porter losing a fender lining from his Toyota to the pothole, “hell, yes.”
To make his point, Gilgore reached into the backseat for another plastic part from his car after the Toyota late Monday whacked into the edge of the pothole. The fender lining Tuesday remained in the deep hole like a submerged alligator.
“They need to get it fixed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.