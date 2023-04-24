NORTH PORT — Embracing Our Differences People’s Choice Award was announced Monday morning.
“If We All Held Hands,” a creation of Illinois artist Eric Appelquist, receives the honor and a $2,000 award, the nonprofit stated.
“In my work we see two children facing into the future,” Appelquist said in a news release from Embracing Our Differences. “They’re trying to understand what their future holds for them. In the center of the work, it’s bright and inviting and a beautiful place to be that’s welcoming and inclusive.
“Outside the center, it’s less bright and they envision things that are not as beautiful and that make them uneasy. So, perhaps they would like us to hold hands with them and provide some comfort as they take their journey into the future.”
Embracing Our Differences was presented at Butler Park in North Port and Bayfront Park in Sarasota. This year marked its 20th anniversary and had more than 320,000 visitors to it, according to the news release.
In the news release, Embracing Our Differences Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer praised the work by Appelquist, of Moline, Illinois.
“This work beautifully conveys a powerful sense of empathy and solidarity,” Wertheimer said in the news release. “It’s a sense of instant recognition — that sometimes it just takes holding a hand to offer comfort.
“The artist’s statement includes this deeply poignant message: ‘We can’t forget the things that make us so uniquely human. We are endowed with a great power to ease the suffering of others through the simplest human expressions. Use these wonderful gifts every day.’”
The exhibition ran Jan. 18-April 19 and involved some controversy when the exhibition was forced to leave State College of Florida-Bradenton after three pieces of art were deemed inappropriate by the college. The college wanted three works taken down because they contained the words “diversity” and “inclusion.”
“That would be impossible since that is the theme of this year’s competition. We also feel very strongly about not censoring anyone,” Wertheimer previously said. “That would go against our mission.”
Embracing Our Differences brings together artists, writers students and others, it noted, with an annual exhibition of outside art “consisting of 50 billboard-sized works of art and accompanying quotes.”
To date, more than 4 million visitors have stopped by to see Embracing Our Differences.
“This exhibit is the heart of a year-round program of activities designed to use art as a catalyst to create awareness and promote diversity,” it states on its website. For more information, visit www.embracingourdifferences.org.
