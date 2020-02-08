NORTH PORT — The pothole on Lot 1 at the North Port Commons mall was eating car parts like some people eat chicken … by the bucketful.
That went on for weeks as the hole in an alleyway behind the Popeyes chicken franchise off Tamiami Trail got wider and deeper. But that misery ended Thursday after a city commissioner this week shared the complaints she’d received from angry drivers.
Jill Luke at Tuesday’s commission hearing talked about the huge pothole off of Tamiami Trail, the possibility of taking control of the privately owned alleyway as a public health risk, then fixing it and charging the owners, who are mostly out-of-state absentees. The back alleyway runs the length of North Port Commons and feeds motorists and delivery drivers into the businesses in the strip center.
Upon hearing Luke’s concerns, city officials jumped into action, filling the hole with gravel and dirt. City workers later piled reclaimed asphalt into the gaping hole.
Then the city issued a ticket to the Texas-based property owner. Popeyes is a tenant and its workers declined to comment.
“It was like ‘Oh my God,’” Luke said of finding the pothole and navigating its edges. “It was huge.”
The North Port Commons alleyway had been an issue for years, Luke and others said. This go-round was more like a last straw, as some on social media howled or furious drivers had forwarded complaints to Luke and others.
North Port’s Department of Public Works field engineers went out to inspect the pothole. They measured it, filed a report and recommended ticketing the owner. The engineers declared the pothole dangerous to drivers and pedestrians possibly swallowed in up to eight inches of water.
One problem for the city is the pothole is on private property. Code enforcement had earlier ticketed individual landowners for alleyway conditions that included improper signs and other issues, including the poor roadway.
The city workers also found curb erosion from drivers skirting around the hole, and miscellaneous car parts from vehicles clunking into the pothole.
Luke and others described pothole survivors with repair bills for lost tires, rims and other parts. The city engineers also recommended the “Department of Public Works coordinate with the Code Enforcement Division so a permanent solution/repair is completed at this location by the property owner,” according to a memo sent to city hall.
Chuck Speake, North Port’s Operations and Maintenance manager, is also tracking labor, equipment and material costs and would send a bill to the landowner for the Popeyes.
“Something needed to be done,” Luke said, after her own run-in with the hole.
Drivers Friday in the alleyway nearing the pothole — conditioned to skirt its cratered edges, either on the grass median or over curbing — nosed up cautiously to it. You could sense relief coming over the driver when noticing the gaping maw had been filled.
North Port Commons owners ticketed over maintenance issues face a code enforcement hearing at North Port city hall this month. They or their representative would likely, however, be given time to make repairs. Fines for violating city codes could exceed $5,000 for not following through, however, and even reach to $25,000 for repeaters.
