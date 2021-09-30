NORTH PORT — The city will clear space for a lasting Gabby Petito memorial.

NSmissingbench100121a.jpg

Aaron Betzner works in his A Squared Fabrication shop in Indiana where he and his crew fabricate metal and wood fixtures of all sizes and scales.

An iron bench will be placed at a temporary tribute site across from North Port City Hall.

That spot since mid-September had become the epicenter of grief, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito the victim of a homicide at the center of a worldwide saga. Mourners had turned the City Green area into a memorial of flowers, candles and teddy bears, all honoring the 22-year-old North Port woman.

Aaron Betzner, an Indiana metal artist and iron fabricator who has followed the Gabby story, wanted to honor her, he said.

“It's something I need to do,” said Betzner, the owner of A Squared Fabrication, a suburban Indianapolis business. “The right thing to do.”

Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on her Instagram account.

In his car listening to an interview with North Port Mayor Jill Luke talking about the temporary Gabby memorial, Betzner pulled over to scroll for Luke's number.


Finding Luke, he offered to fabricate an iron bench that would sit three people, its back support of angel wings, which had symbolized Gabby Petito's death.

He pictured those on the bench in contemplation, of Petito, or in their own thoughts. 

“As if angel wings were wrapped around you,” he said. 

NSmissingbench100121c.jpg

Aaron Betzner's son Evan, 19, works in the A Squared Fabrication shop in Indiana.

The permanent memorial came into focus as a North Port relative of the Petitos thanked North Port city commissioners for honoring Gabby Petito, Luke said. The city's Parks and Recreation division has its Tribute program, in which donors may provide pavers, plaques or trees to honor someone. The city provides park space.

Since the City Green had been a fixture in Petito's honor, bench placement there was a natural, Luke added. It will be in the shade and face a tree at the temporary site.

A bench was the perfect solution, Luke said.

“Because it's so inviting," she said. "And because there's so much healing going on.”

