North Port residents have been coming to nightly vigils at North Port City Hall this weekend to show support for Gabriella Petito, the missing 22-year-old woman, and her family. On Sunday night, after police say her body was found in Wyoming, the site turned into a memorial.
North Port will disassemble a Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito memorial in the coming days. A permanent tribute may be forthcoming in the form of a bench.
PHOTOS BY CRAIG GARRETT
Keepsakes at the Gabby memorial are rain-soaked and likely not salvageable.
SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT
Pumpkins to stuffed animals are at the memorial for Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT
Cherylann Francis traveled from Port Charlotte to light a candle in memory of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito on Saturday.
SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL
North Port residents have been coming to nightly vigils at North Port City Hall this weekend to show support for Gabriella Petito, the missing 22-year-old woman, and her family. On Sunday night, after police say her body was found in Wyoming, the site turned into a memorial.
NORTH PORT — The city will clear space for a lasting Gabby Petito memorial.
An iron bench will be placed at a temporary tribute site across from North Port City Hall.
That spot since mid-September had become the epicenter of grief, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito the victim of a homicide at the center of a worldwide saga. Mourners had turned the City Green area into a memorial of flowers, candles and teddy bears, all honoring the 22-year-old North Port woman.
Aaron Betzner, an Indiana metal artist and iron fabricator who has followed the Gabby story, wanted to honor her, he said.
“It's something I need to do,” said Betzner, the owner of A Squared Fabrication, a suburban Indianapolis business. “The right thing to do.”
In his car listening to an interview with North Port Mayor Jill Luke talking about the temporary Gabby memorial, Betzner pulled over to scroll for Luke's number.
Finding Luke, he offered to fabricate an iron bench that would sit three people, its back support of angel wings, which had symbolized Gabby Petito's death.
He pictured those on the bench in contemplation, of Petito, or in their own thoughts.
“As if angel wings were wrapped around you,” he said.
The permanent memorial came into focus as a North Port relative of the Petitos thanked North Port city commissioners for honoring Gabby Petito, Luke said. The city's Parks and Recreation division has its Tribute program, in which donors may provide pavers, plaques or trees to honor someone. The city provides park space.
Since the City Green had been a fixture in Petito's honor, bench placement there was a natural, Luke added. It will be in the shade and face a tree at the temporary site.
A bench was the perfect solution, Luke said.
“Because it's so inviting," she said. "And because there's so much healing going on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.