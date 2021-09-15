NORTH PORT — Police have read the statement from the family of Brian Laundrie about the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, somewhere in the western United States more than three weeks ago.
They say it’s not good enough.
“We need to know the details,” said Joshua Taylor, spokesperson for the North Port Police Department, at a news conference Wednesday.
“He needs to talk to us. We need to know exactly where he was, where she was, their last locations. We don’t know what Brian knows, that’s the bottom line.”
Police officially named Laundrie a “person of interest” in the case, Taylor said.
Laundrie and 22-year-old Petito, who lived in North Port for two years, were on a van trip that took them to Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. They documented some of their trip on a public YouTube “Van Life” video.
Gabby, as she is known, communicated with her family in Long Island, New York, with Facetime chats and texts, and often posted photos on Instagram.
But after she stopped replying to her mother’s texts for more than a week, Petito’s family reported her missing Saturday to the local Suffolk County Police Department.
North Port police joined the investigation that evening, along with the FBI.
“We went to the door Saturday night, asked to speak to Brian and his family,” Taylor said. “We were essentially handed information to contact his attorney, (and) that is the extent of our conversation with them.”
On Tuesday, Laundrie’s family issued a statement to the public through attorney Steve Bertolino of Long Island, saying they would “remain in the background” of the investigation, but not commenting further.
Petito’s parents, Nichole Schmidt and Joe Petito, of Long Island, New York, replied Tuesday with a statement of their own. On Wednesday, they issued another one, calling out Brian Laundrie.
“Brian is refusing to tell Gabby’s family where he last saw her. Brian is also refusing to explain why he left Gabby all alone and drove her van to Florida. These are critical questions that require immediate answers,” the statement reads.
“The Schmidt and Petito family beg the Laundrie family to not ‘remain in the background’ but to help find who Brian referred to as the love of his life.
“How does Brian stay in the background when he is the one person that knows where Gabby is located? The Schmidt and Petito family implore Brian to come forward and at least tell us if we are looking in the right area.”
“Brian, your silence is reprehensible! We beg you to do the right thing and help us bring Gabby home,” it read in part.
‘PERSON OF INTEREST’
Taylor said Wednesday the NPPD is now the lead agency in the disappearance case, and they want some answers from Brian Laundrie.
The circumstances of Laundrie’s return to North Port, in the 2012 Ford Transit van that Petito owned — 10 days before her parents reported her missing — and the fact that he won’t talk to police, are reasons he’s a person of interest, Taylor said.
“We all have the Fifth Amendment right in this country not to speak,” Taylor said. “We’re just hoping people do the right thing.”
Police will continue to track leads, working with the FBI and Suffolk County detectives, as well as law enforcement agencies in the West.
“Anything under the law that we are capable and able to do — to get information from Brian or anyone else — we will do,” he said.
That includes toll records, highway cameras, gas station surveillance, cell phone records, financial transactions and tips.
Taylor said Wednesday investigators don’t know where Petito’s cellphone is. “That’s something that we would like to locate, for sure,” he said.
Police have not applied for a search warrant at the home owned by Laundrie’s parents on Wabasso Avenue in North Port, Taylor said. Petito and Brian Laundrie lived there before their van trip.
They did impound Petito’s van, towing it from the home Sunday to police headquarters.
“We’ve got detectives working around the clock, with the FBI using every technical resource known to man,” he said. “I think everyone in this country is concerned about Gabby.”
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison is among them.
“As a father, I can imagine the pain and suffering Gabby’s family is going through,” Garrison said in a statement.”We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past few weeks. The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation.”
He said these answers eventually come out.
“We will help find Gabby and we will help find anyone who may be involved in her disappearance,” Garrison said.
The NPPD announced Wednesday evening it will hold a news conference at noon today at City Hall that will include Garrison, a representative from the FBI and a member of Petito’s family.
FBI TIPLINE
Gabrielle Petito, 22, is white, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads “Let it Be.”
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).
Taylor said the NPPD has received hundreds of tips, and detectives are trying to determine which leads are helpful.
He said he wanted Petito’s family to know police here are doing all they can.
“We want them to understand, if she is out there, we’re doing everything in our power to bring her home,” he said.
They’re also trying to collect evidence and build a case for a possible criminal prosecution.
“Obviously we have a role to plan for the worst,” Taylor said.
