Suncoast Humane Society's "pet whisperer" Jeff Joyce will explain about calming pets during thunderstorms and fireworks during Saturday's free pet expo.

NORTH PORT — Gather your furry friends and head over to the Kiwanis Family Pet Expo on Saturday at the George Mullen Community Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.

This free expo is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Retired North Port K9 officer Noel Coward will have a K9 demonstration at noon.

Suncoast Humane Society's "pet whisperer" Jeff Joyce will give tips to calm pets during thunderstorms and fireworks and how to prepare your pets for hurricane evacuations at 12:30 p.m.

"We are so pleased to have Jeff Joyce come to the expo," said Andrew Sias, Kiwanis board member. "Jeff is open to answering the tough questions about pet behaviors and hard-to-handle pets. He's the reason why many pets change their behaviors and are allowed to stay in homes with children and no longer bite house guests."

A pet-owner lookalike contest is at 1 p.m. The winner gets a pet basket from Mary Smedley of Michael Saunders Englewood.


There will be a pet blessing at 1:30 p.m. by Brian Zdrojowy, Awaken Church pastor.

There will be vendors, raffles and free face-painting for kids. Kiwanis will sell hot dogs, chips and sno-cones.

Sarasota County Animal Control will be there with information about requirements for pet registration and tags, leash laws, nuisance animals and neighborhood issues.

Groups represented include EARS, Suncoast Humane Society, Inverness Horse Farm, ARC, Peace River K-9, North Port Friends of Wildlife, Camp Bow Wow, Touched by a Paw, Guinea Pigs rescue, Fur to Feathers, Canines for Christ, Greyhound rescue, Bayside Pet Resort, Sathel's Last Resort, and Be the Change.

For more information, email kiwanisofnorthport@gmail.com

