NORTH PORT — Talk about your pet peeve.
North Port has lost patience with select Wellen Park pet-owners, where some are flushing bagged dog and cat waste rather than dump it with the other garbage.
The problem at sewer lift stations is dire, with North Port work crews in Wellen Park vacuuming and “de-ragging” them several times in recent weeks. Re-ragging is pulling clogs apart by hand, a nasty job in ordinary circumstances.
Lift stations consist of deep, vertical concrete cylinders in the ground that collect waste from neighborhood gravity sewer lines. The other component is a pump at the end of a long pipe that “lifts” the waste from the bottom of the cylinder and sends it along to the wastewater treatment plant.
Those pumps aren’t designed to handle a bundle of plastic bags, and when their mechanisms become clogged, the lift station shuts down until someone can come out, remove the pump and unclog it.
Unclogging lift station pumps is not something utility crews should be doing very often.
However, crews estimated anywhere from 50 to 100 noticeable plastic bags of pet waste present in Wellen Park lift stations at recent clog inspections, a spokesperson with North Port’s Utilities Division said.
Mike Vuolo, the city’s interim Utilities director, had his staff had contacting Wellen Park homeowner associations to help spread the word. HOA authorities had dumped that message on members, as well.
“Perhaps it’s a simple miscommunication between neighbors telling neighbors that it’s an acceptable practice," he said. "It is not.”
Wellen Park’s issues may relate to rules for garbage containers, which must be stored inside rather than alongside an outside wall. Bagged dog poop in a hot garage gets ripe quickly.
So, down the latrine it goes, apparently.
The problem frustrates Wellen Park residents such as David Fernstrum, who as a member of group petitioning the city for de-annexation, isn’t a huge fan of North Port.
But he acknowledges the city isn't wrong about this situation.
“Some moron would think of throwing a bag in the toilet … but people are out there doing it,” he said.
North Port has its three P’s program for homeowners, urging only Pee, Poop and Paper get flushed. And the “Scoop the Poop” campaign urges pet-owners to pick-up after their dogs. The environment and healthy sewer drains drive those programs.
“Though we appreciate and encourage North Port residents to pick up and bag their pet waste to keep excess nitrogen and bacteria out of our surface water resources, it is imperative that those bags are not flushed down the toilet," Vuolo said. "Pet waste bags should be disposed of in the trash. ‘Scoop the Poop, North Port,’ but put it in the garbage.”
Find details on North Port’s pet waste and other programs at cityofnorthport.com.
