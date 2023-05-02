VENICE — Attorneys for Steve Bertolino have sent the Petitos a list of clarifying questions as a motions hearing looms later in May.
Bertolino's attorney, Charles Meltz, submitted a "first request for admissions" on Monday to both Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt with a series of statements for them to either stipulate to or deny.
Among others, the request states Bertolino himself has never had an attorney-client relationship with either plaintiff and that they were aware he was the attorney for Roberta and Christopher Laundrie between Sept. 14 and Sept. 19, 2021.
The plaintiffs have 30 days to offer their replies.
Bertolino was previously retained as an attorney by the Laundries during the search for Gabby Petito, the girlfriend of their son Brian Laundrie.
When Gabby Petito was reported missing in 2021, her parents Nicole Schimdt and Joseph Petito appealed to the public in general and the Laundries specifically for information on her whereabouts.
Gabby Petito was later found dead at a national park in Wyoming. Soon after, Brian Laundrie entered Myakkahatchee Park and was found dead weeks later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In a journal found on his body, he admitted to killing Gabby Petito.
Gabby Petito's parents have claimed the Laundries withheld vital information about her whereabouts and put their family through undue emotional distress. They subsequently filed a lawsuit against the Laundries in March 2022.
Bertolino was added as a defendant to the case in January, with the plaintiffs alleging statements he made to the press inflicted intentional emotional distress.
The Laundries and Bertolino have separate legal teams representing them as defendants in the lawsuit, with Matthew Luka retained by the Laundries.
Since then, Bertolino's attorney has filed a motion for the case against him to be dismissed for lack of standing.
Circuit Judge Danielle Brewer set a hearing on the motion for dismissal May 24, as well as a motion for a protective order regarding a letter Roberta Laundrie wrote to her son.
The first admissions request sent Monday also stipulated Petito and Schmidt had directed Richard Stafford, their then-attorney, to speak to the press about a letter that they had sent to the Laundries in September 2021.
The late addition of Bertolino as a defendant previously led Brewer to extend the case's discovery period and tentatively set a trial date for next year.
The Petito family had previously sued the estate of Brian Laundrie in a wrongful death suit. That case ended in a $3 million settlement in November.
Petito and Schmidt said that any money recovered would go to the Gabby Petito Foundation, which they founded after Gabby's death to advocate for and aid victims of domestic violence.
