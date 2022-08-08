 Skip to main content
Petito family files wrongful death suit in Utah

Gabby Petito

Body camera footage showed Gabby Petito showing an officer how Brian Laundrie grabbed her face during a dispute on Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah.

 SCREEN SHOT

NORTH PORT — The family of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito announced the intention Monday to file a lawsuit against the Utah police department involved in releasing her boyfriend in a domestic violence incident a year ago.

Attorneys stated they would file the civil suit in Salt Lake City around 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, according to details from a statement issued by Parker & McConkie, the law firm representing the family.

Gabby Petito in Moab, Utah (copy)

Officers talk to Gabby Petito in Moab, Utah in August, when she was questioned along with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

Police in Utah released body camera footage of officers' encounter with Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, a 22-year-old woman who disappeared on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who was officially named a person of interest in her disappearance.

The Florida couple were on a cross-country trip from Long Island, New York, to Oregon when Petito stopped communicating with her family somewhere in Wyoming in late August. Laundrie returned to their home in the Gulf Coast town of North Port with her 2012 white Ford Transit van on Sept. 1 -- 10 days before Petito's family reported her missing.

READ MORE: https://6abc.com/gabrielle-petito-missing-brian-laundrie-gabby-utah-police-video-moab/11024509/
Brian Laundrie in Moab

Brian Laundrie at a traffic stop in Moab, Utah, in August.


