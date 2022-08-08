Petito family files wrongful death suit in Utah

NORTH PORT — The family of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito announced the intention Monday to file a lawsuit against the Utah police department involved in releasing her boyfriend in a domestic violence incident a year ago.
Attorneys stated they would file the civil suit in Salt Lake City around 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, according to details from a statement issued by Parker & McConkie, the law firm representing the family.
The target is the Moab, Utah, police department.
Had its officers followed the law, “Gabby would still be alive today,” attorney James McConkie said.
The heart of the wrongful death suit, Petito family lawyers insisted, was that Moab officers failed to protect Gabby Petito during an Aug. 12, 2021, traffic stop involving Petito and Brian Laundrie.
Moab wouldn't comment on pending litigation, city spokesperson Lisa Church said Monday.
Petito and Laundrie, who had lived for a time in North Port with his parents, were trying to be social-media influencers traveling in a conversion van. Their trip took them to Utah, and they had stopped in Moab on Aug. 12.
A witness watching Petito and Laundrie argue in the downtown Moab area phoned police there, saying a man was slapping a woman. They were traveling in a white van.
The responding officer located the van, driven by Laundrie, and activated his lights and sirens for a traffic stop, at which point he saw the van swing to the curb. Petito reportedly struck Laundrie’s arm when she saw they were being pulled over, causing him to swerve.
Moab police body cameras recorded 52 minutes of the officers interacting with the pair after a witness had called about a slapping incident.
The pair, according to a witness and authenticated by one of the officers, argued over issues that “had been building over the last few days,” that officer said.
In diffusing the situation, that officer moved Petito from her van to a patrol car.
Petito was captured in a tearful exchange from the back of the Moab police cruiser, while Laundrie was questioned separately.
Laundrie, the officer wrote in an Aug. 13 report, detailed that “he and Gabrielle had been traveling together for the last 4 or 5 months. That time created emotional strain between them and increased the number of arguments.”
Laundrie, according to the report, alleged Petito tried slapping him while he was driving, he told the officer.
“I observed some small scratches to (Brian’s) right arm,” the officer noted.
The pair’s statements about the argument weren't consistent, he stated.
He wrote: “I do not believe the situation escalated to the level of domestic assault as much as that of a mental health crisis.”
That officer’s training in mental health situations wasn’t confirmed by a spokesperson for Moab police.
A police captain investigating how Moab authorities had handled the 911 call involving Petito and Laundrie had said the officers made “several unintentional mistakes” in their encounter with the couple. The investigation stated officers misclassified the incident as “disorderly conduct” and should have considered it a domestic violence matter.
The report recommended policy changes and additional training for Moab officers, and called for the two patrolmen involved to be placed on probation for an unspecified time. Whether that happened wasn't detailed in the report.
Capt. Brandon Ratcliffe, of the Price Police Department, conducted the investigation and presented his findings in January.
Price, Utah, is about 115 miles north of Moab.
The investigation included questions submitted by attorney Tanya Reeves, who made a formal complaint about the way officers Eric Pratt and Daniel Robbins behaved as they tried to resolve the situation during their Aug. 12 traffic stop of Laundrie and Petito.
Pratt and Robbins are named in the wrongful death suit filed Monday.
Pratt and Robbins — who in the body camera video considered charging Gabby Petito with possible assault for her role in the dispute — released the couple, ordering them to remain apart for the night.
Both agreed to comply.
Petito was reported missing by her family in New York about five weeks later. Her remains were recovered shortly thereafter in a remote area of a Wyoming park. A coroner ruled her death a homicide.
Laundrie was by then in North Port, but vanished within days of his return in mid-September. His skeletal remains and scattered belongings were discovered in October in a Sarasota County preserve.
A suicide note was among his possessions. He would claim her death as a mercy killing, according to an FBI report revealing details from a notebook found at the scene. That included a handgun investigators determined Brian Laundrie had used to kill himself.
Gabby Petito's parents, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, had since filed a separate civil suit seeking damages against Chris and Roberta Laundrie, Brian's parents.
They claim the Laundries caused irreparable harm in shielding their son's guilt in the lead up to Gabby Petito's death. That suit is scheduled for trial in 2023. Nichole Schmidt had deemed Brian Laundrie's notebook confession as “ridiculous.”
Former Moab Police Chief Bret Edge had noted that “once the parties were separated, our officers were no longer involved with either one of them. They did follow policy and procedure in their initial contact with Brian and Gabrielle and the subsequent disposition of the incident.”
Edge later resigned.
“It would have been clear that Gabby was a victim of intimate partner violence and needed immediate protection,” attorneys stated Friday.
The wrongful death suit against the Moab Police Department will pit the department's training in such situations against actual consequences, according to Petito lawyers.
“This is an institutional failure plain and simple,” McConkie said.
Spokespersons for Moab Police Chief Jared Garcia and others served a notice of the suit weren't immediately available for comment.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.