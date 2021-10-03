NORTH PORT — As the manhunt continues for Brian Laundrie, the family of Gabby Petito is spreading love and support on social media.
"She (Gabby) is already saving lives," her father Joseph Petito tweeted Saturday. "So many stories being sent to us about relationships being left with proper planning for safety, and people are being found due to her influence.
"We have much more work to do, but it’s a start. #gabbypetito #justiceforgabby."
His tweet has already received close to 800 responses and around 3,700 retweets.
"Gabby finally gave me courage to seek help to get out of my 12-year abusive relationship," wrote one Twitter user. "She is inspiring so many."
"After your daughter's case became public, I found the courage to leave my narcissistic and abusive relationship," wrote another. "She truly is saving lives ... I'm sorry nobody was there to save her."
On Sept. 25, Joseph Petito announced The Gabby Petito Foundation to help families of missing persons, garnering around 820 responses and 4,619 retweets.
Since then, Joseph Petito has also asked his almost 85,000 Twitter followers to show their support for Gabby's mother Nicole Schmidt, her stepmother Tara Petito, her stepfather Jim Schmidt, and her grandmother Mary Wickman, who have all taken to Twitter to remember Gabby.
"Missing my beautiful granddaughter," wrote Mary Wickman Saturday evening. "My tears won't stop."
"It still seems surreal. Miss you Gabs," wrote Jim Schmidt late Saturday afternoon.
"Gabby, I will love you to the moon and back always and forever," wrote Tara Petito Saturday.
Nicole Schmidt aimed her tweet at Laundrie: "Mama bear is getting angry! Turn yourself in! @josephpetito agrees. #justiceforgabby #americasdaughter."
Petito, 22, was reported missing by her family Sept. 11.
She had been traveling with 23-year-old Brian Laundrie on a cross-county trip in July.
They had an argument on Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah, where an eyewitness reported Laundrie slapped Petito.
Police separated the couple for one night but made no arrest.
Laundrie returned home to Florida in Petito’s van without her on Sept. 1.
Petito’s parents, who live in New York, reported her missing 10 days later, saying the Laundries would not connect with them via phone or text.
Petito was found dead Sept. 19 in a national forest near Grand Teton National Park, and her death was ruled a homicide Sept. 21.
Laundrie, who had already been named a person of interest in her disappearance prior to her body being found, was reported missing by his parents, who told police they hadn’t seen him since Sept. 14.
The FBI later issued a warrant for his arrest on allegations of bank fraud after investigators say he used a debit card that wasn’t his.
The manhunt for Laundrie has attracted worldwide attention, including the interest of reality television star Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about Brian Laundrie to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
For more information about the Gabby Petito Foundation, go to GabbyPetitoFoundation.org.
