VENICE — A June 22 hearing is set in the legal dispute between the families of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito and Brian Laundrie.
That motion to dismiss a civil suit by Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt was recently filed by Roberta and Chris Laundrie, Brian Laundrie's parents.
12th District Circuit Judge Hunter W. Carroll entertains the motion in a 1:30 p.m. hybrid hearing, according to documents filed with the court -- hybrid meaning in person or via video.
“It is our belief that the motion will be denied and we will proceed with the claim to get justice for Gabby's parents,” Venice attorney Patrick Reilly said, on behalf of Petito and Schmidt.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had lived with his parents in North Port. They ventured from New York last July in a repurposed van. The couple posted their travels online and gained some traction as they drove among national parks and natural formations in the American West.
Police license-plate readers captured the white Ford returning to North Port on Sept. 1, however. Brian Laundrie was reportedly at the wheel, alone.
Investigators found Petito's body Sept. 19 in Wyoming. She was strangled to death in a remote camping area, medical examiners had determined. A social-media follower of the couple helped in the recovery, it was later learned.
Brian Laundrie's remains were found in mid-October in a remote wildlife refuge near North Port. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot, the Sarasota County coroner's office concluded.
His belongings recovered by police reportedly contained writings expressing remorse. A family handgun was among those belongings, FBI investigators reported.
Gabby Petito's parents would file a civil suit seeking punitive damages, an act the Laundries' New York attorney Steven Bertolino deemed as "baseless."
Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt filed the six-page civil suit March 10 in the Sarasota County Circuit Court asserting that Brian Laundrie had killed their 22-year-old daughter, and that Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, in shielding their son, had hid details of her whereabouts and his involvement, and avoided them by blocking calls and social media platforms.
The suit insisted the Laundries "exhibited extreme and outrageous conduct which constitutes behavior, under the circumstances, which goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as shocking, atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community."
The Laundries were under no legal obligation to speak to Gabby Petito's family, their lawyer insisted. Her parents want more than $100,000 in damages for mental anguish.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
