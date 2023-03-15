SOUTH VENICE — The Petito family's lawsuit against the Laundries will likely not reach its trial phase until May 2024.

Attorneys representing all parties in the civil case appeared before Circuit Court Judge Danielle Brewer on Wednesday to iron out the timeline of discovery, upcoming motions, and the eventual date of trial.


