SOUTH VENICE — The Petito family's lawsuit against the Laundries will likely not reach its trial phase until May 2024.
Attorneys representing all parties in the civil case appeared before Circuit Court Judge Danielle Brewer on Wednesday to iron out the timeline of discovery, upcoming motions, and the eventual date of trial.
All parties eventually agreed to be ready for trial by May 2024, when Brewer had a two-week trial period clear on her judicial calendar.
The Tuesday hearing also confirmed that Brewer would hear motions for case dismissal and a protective order at 1:30 p.m. on May 24 of this year.
"We'll go until we get done," Brewer said at the hearing. "Hopefully, not after 5."
The lawsuit was brought by the parents of Gabby Petito, who was killed by her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in 2021 while they were traveling across the country.
Laundrie returned to his parents' house in North Port in August 2021 without Petito. She was reported missing by her parents, which generated a national media focus and saw media outlets camp outside the Laundries' residence as the investigation unfolded.
Gabby Petito's body was later found in a Wyoming national park; according to her autopsy, she was killed by strangulation.
Laundrie later fled into Myakkahatchee Park near North Port. Searchers found his remains about a month after he died there. A book was found on his body containing a confession to having killed Petito.
The lawsuit was brought by Gabby's parents, Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt of New York.
The plaintiffs allege that the defendants, Brian's parents Roberta and Christopher Laundrie, withheld information that could have led to Gabby being found sooner and causing emotional anguish.
The civil suit also names the estate of Brian Laundrie as a defendant.
Steven Bertolino, an attorney retained by the Laundries during the search for Gabby, was also later added as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Charles Meltz, who represents Bertolino in the current lawsuit, said during the hearing that the distant trial date was meant to allow him and his client to conduct proper discovery and be prepared for an eventual trial.
Meltz had originally asked for a trial in the fall of 2024 at the hearing; Paul Reilly, the Petito family's attorney, asked for a much sooner date in December of this year.
"So we've got a little bit of a difference there," Brewer observed during the hearing.
Matthew Luka, the attorney currently representing the Laundries, suggested meeting halfway by aiming for the spring of 2024.
Originally, a trial concerning just the Petitos as plaintiffs and the Laundries as defendants had been scheduled for August.
Brewer also scheduled a motion hearing for May 24, concerning a motion from each of the defendant parties.
The first is a motion to dismiss the case, filed by Meltz on Bertolino's behalf, arguing that the plaintiffs had no grounds to sue Bertolino for statements made on his clients' behalf that "did not seek to cause embarrassment, scorn, physical harm, or intimidation."
The second motion concerns a protective order regarding a letter written by Roberta Laundrie to her son.
Laundrie alleged that she wrote the letter months before Gabby's death and that the FBI has had the letter for months.
The motion acknowledges that others believe the letter was found on Brian's body after his death, though it denies that claim.
During the Wednesday hearing, Luka said that he would produce the letter for Brewer to review before her ruling on its admissibility in discovery.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.