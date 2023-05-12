VENICE — The day after Brian Laundrie returned home without his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, his parents retained an attorney - long before she was considered missing by her family.
That, according to new legal documents submitted by Petito's parents.
Gabby Petito's parents have submitted responses to motions from defendants in their ongoing case against the parents of Brian Laundrie.
Gabby Petito was killed by Brian Laundrie, according to statements he wrote; Brian Laundrie died by suicide weeks later in the Carlton Reserve near North Port.
The latest legal responses aim to counter arguments made by the Laundries in the lead up to a hearing to decide those motions May 24.
Brian Laundrie returned from the trip with Gabby Petito on Sept. 1, 2021, without his girlfriend. According to the documents, the Laundries put their attorney on retainer Sept. 2. Her family reported her missing Sept. 11.
Gabby's father, Joseph Petito, and her mother, Nicole Schmidt, first took aim at a protective order for a letter written by Roberta Laundrie to her son, Brian, in 2021.
The plaintiffs made a request for production to include that letter, which the Laundries' former attorney Steven Bertolino previously provided to the FBI.
Roberta Laundrie asserted the letter was written before Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had embarked on their van journey across the country — and well before Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming in September 2021.
The letter was found on Laundrie's body after he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a North Port forest.
The Petito family noted that the envelope for the letter had "burn after reading" written on it and that the letter is undated.
Roberta Laundrie had previously filed to have the letter excluded from discovery, claiming that it was not pertinent to the case and that confusion around its origins would unduly hamper the defendants' case.
Petito and Schmidt, in response, claim that Laundrie's word alone does not meet the standard for a protective order.
"The affidavit is a self-serving document written by an adverse party, one with...a personal stake in the outcome, who seeks to withhold a key piece of evidence," the plaintiffs' response read.
The other focus of their response is a motion from the third defendant, Steve Bertolino, to have the case against him dismissed. He previously represented the Laundries as their attorney.
Bertolino was added as a defendant to the lawsuit in January, on the grounds he read statements the Petito family said falsely represented the Laundries thought Gabby Petito was still alive and could be reunited with her family.
In his motion, Bertolino's attorneys said that he should not be sued "by a non-client for expressions of hopes and prayers under any situation, any circumstance or in any context."
In their response, the plaintiffs argue Bertolino's statements amount to a false representation of the situation in early September 2021. They are asserting Brian Laundrie told his parents he had killed Gabby Petito, and they then told Bertolino. Thus, any statement that expressed hope that she was still alive would amount to a false statement that inflicted distress.
"The focus of Bertolino's argument is that the statements in and of themselves are not harmful...the statements have to be reviewed in context, that context being that the knowledge that Bertolino had at the time of the statement was made," the Petito and Schmidt response read.
The Petito family previously settled a wrongful death civil case against Brian Laundrie's estate last year, resulting in a $3 million settlement; any recovered funds are slated to go toward the Gabby Petito Foundation, which advocates and provides resources for victims of domestic violence.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.