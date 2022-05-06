Charlie Brown and his owner Stewart Robert Miller won the pet/owner look alike contest at the pet expo. They received and shared goodies in a pet gift basket donated by Mary Smedley of Michael Saunders Realty in Englewood.
The Suncoast Humane Society behavioral team explained to the crowd the importance of bringing extra garbage bags, all of a pet's paperwork and shot records, medications and even a bring a piece of your clothing that can be put in a cage for a pet during a hurricane evacuation to a pet-friendly shelter or hotel.
Glenallen Elementary School student Avery Miller, 8, navigates a bearded dragon who climbed on her head.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Anna Meyer, animal care manager of the newly opened Iguanaland in Punta Gorda shows off a bearded dragon to children.
Charlie Brown
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
All different breeds of dogs visited the Kiwanis first-ever pet expo. Some walked into the George Mullen Activity Center and others had their own personal strollers.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Kiwanis Club of North Port member Jamie Nicastro shows off her painted face.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
LeRoy Miller, of North Port, laughs as a bearded dragon crawls up his daughter Avery's head. The 8-year-old Glenallen Elementary School student wasn't scared of the bearded creature.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
