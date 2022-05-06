NORTH PORT — Hundreds turned out for the first-ever Kiwanis Family Pet Expo at the George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.

The event featured Jeff Joyce of the Suncoast Humane Society and the behavioral team explaining about hurricane pet preparedness and helping pets cope with fireworks and thunderstorms.

There were breeders, groomers, essential oils for pets, rescues and Sarasota County Animal Control explaining about pet registration, the county leash law and nuisance pets in attendance.

