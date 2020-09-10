NORTH PORT — A man who took a shortcut home through the woods Thursday afternoon became disoriented and needed help.
He started not to feel well and could not move or walk, said city spokesperson Josh Taylor.
The man was able to contact his girlfriend to let her know he was in trouble, which led to a call to North Port Police Department
Taylor said the man may have been in the woods for about 45 minutes, stuck and struggling, before officers were alerted.
Officers responded with K9s, and used their drone to search woods near Price and Toledo Blade Boulevard, said Taylor.
It took officers around an hour to find him among the thick brush, Taylor said.
The man was severely dehydrated, but able to call out for help.
Officers carried the man out of the woods, and he was transported by North Port Fire Rescue for medical treatment.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.