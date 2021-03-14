'Piano man' returning to Poland, was object of international interest

NORTH PORT — Zyggy Szymczak is going home.
The North Port man rescued from homelessness will return to Poland, his place of origin and where he has family, said Dr. Elizabeth Pulawski, Szymczak's translator and a friend.
“Generally speaking, I think this is good,” she said. “His daughter desires to bring her father back.”
Szymczak, 87, has a son, the daughter and immediate family in Warsaw, Poland's capital city.
He had left there in 1984. He was an architect in New York, ended up in south Florida as a nightclub and concert piano player. Szymczak had performed in Poland in the 1950s and '60s with a group called the Jolly Boys. The ensemble performed music in the American or Western European style.
That remained key to Szymczak's life in America, turning a hobby into a profession in Florida.
Szymczak came to North Port in recent years, where he lived in a mobile home at the Myakka River Park. The community at River Road and Tamiami Trail was bulldozed in January. Squatters and a few stragglers from the park's better days had remained as others left.
Szymczak lived in isolation, his home jammed with things and memories.
He used jugs to catch rainwater, would smile and bow formally with visitors, ask for help in pidgin English to translate certified mail. It was unanswered eviction notices. He would carefully with a pencil correct the misspelling of his name on each stamped document, mouthing the word "Zyggy" as he completed that task.
And then he'd sit and play wonderfully amid the moldy inside and the chaos outside his once-tidy trailerpark.
Developers plan retail for that now-flattened corner.
But Szymczak was trapped in near-poverty, age and language obstacles. His trailer was minutes from demolition when friends stepped in, having raised cash for a replacement not far from Myakka River Park. Others in the park weren't as lucky.
Szymczak's story worked itself around the world, where his daughter Monika read it in a local newspaper, said Justin Willis, who led the volunteer campaign to rescue Szymczak.
Polish officials in America had put the wheels in motion for her father to return home. There are things to repair, visas and retirement benefits. Then Szymczak is off to be reunited with a family he hadn't visited in decades.
Szymczak, Willis said, “has done amazingly.”
The cottage-like place where Szymczak had lived since January was paid with gifts and checks from the developer at Myakka River Park and a local attorney, Boohof Law Firm. Szymczak had been detained earlier with an undisclosed medical condition after police had found him filling water jugs in a nearby neighborhood.
But when things got right, Szymczak came to his new home with immense relief, Willis said, which played out as he spotted his white piano inside the clean trailer and frolicked at the keys like a school kid.
That joy of entertaining jumped occasionally to North Port's Olde World Restaurant, where he played a piano once owned by the Ringling family in Sarasota.
Because of international coronavirus restrictions and piecing together travel plans, however, Szymczak's return to Poland may take time. But it is inevitable, Pulawski said. Asking whether he had made friends at his new home — with companions tucking him in at night — “he said 'no,'” Pulawski said.
“I would rather see family united than a good friend stay close,” Willis added.
Szymczak's trailer gets turned over to a nonprofit for similar future use, Willis said.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
