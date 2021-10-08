Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

NORTH PORT — A 70-year-old North Port man died in a one-vehicle crash at the Interstate 75 exit ramp at Toledo Blade Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Friday.

The crash happened at 10:32 p.m. Thursday. The man was headed south on I-75 in a pickup and took the Toledo Blade exit. He hit a stop sign and then ended up in the drainage ditch alongside the road.

The man, who was not identified in the report, was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead, the report states. The man was wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments