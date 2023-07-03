Gabriella Petito memorial bench North Port City Center

VENICE — Depositions from Gabby Petito’s parents are scheduled in August in their ongoing lawsuit against Steven Bertolino and the Laundries.

The deposition filing comes just two weeks after the case’s judge denied motions to dismiss from all defendants.


   

