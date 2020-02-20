NORTH PORT — Kid calendar dusty?
Try the first Sports Party Saturday at the North Port Art Center. Your child may wear a favorite sports jersey to the themed event with an electronic basketball tournament, tailgating/car show, trivia contests, raffles, snacks, goodies and other fun stuff.
One grand prize raffle is an autographed Atlanta Braves jersey. The other grand prize raffle is a luxury suite for 14 with a special menu at a Charlotte Stone Crabs game. Donation raffle tickets are $5 for each prize. You do not need to be present to win.
And the adults can also schedule a fun event in March to benefit the North Port Art Center. Spring has Sprung is a tea and fashion show luncheon on March 15 at the Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. North Port Vice Mayor Jill Luke and the city's Business Development director Sondra Guffey model. Mayor Debbie McDowell gives the welcoming.
The idea for these and other events is to return the gift of art to the community, but to also build momentum for a new North Port Art Center, said DeeDee Gozion, executive director. The existing center is a former North Port utilities office that is too small.
“We want to grow,” she said, “to get (people) to see what we contribute to the community.”
The March 15 event will also recognize a former patron/artist and her work. Louise Hall was a founding member of the North Port Art Center, or the former North Port Area Art Guild, and a distinguished fabric artist. A silent auction for her work is planned. Proceeds go to the Louise Hall Memorial Fund, which ultimately benefits the North Port Art Center.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.