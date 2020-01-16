NORTH PORT — The city of North Port will welcome the Atlanta Braves for their first full Spring Training with a big celebration, deemed "The BIG Rally."
The celebration will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, on the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
The event will feature wiener dog races, where dachshunds will compete for the title "North Port's Top Dox." The races will take place in categories based on age, and begin at 2:45 p.m.
"We had the one game last year at the end of spring training — it happened, it was exciting, it was like a firework going off," said Josh Taylor, communications manager for the city of North Port.
Taylor said this season fans can expect more excitement with how consistently the training's will bring various new things to the area.
"Providing entertainment and activities for the city, that's something that North Port has been lacking for many years," Taylor said.
He added that having big-name players in town will likely bring excitement for residents.
The rally will feature the local Little League players, representatives from North Port schools, bands, city of North Port leaders, and members of the Atlanta Braves.
According to a press release, the event will also include youth baseball and softball skill instruction, led by local Little League coaches, with an appearance by Atlanta Braves alumni.
There will be a giant inflatable demolition game, inflatable tomahawk throw, speed pitch station, and other giant yard games.
Vendors will be on site selling food and beverages. The Rotary Club of North Port Central will sell beer and wine.
"It's not very often the community gets to celebrate something like this for the first time," Taylor said of the BIG Rally.
He added the city is always looking for reasons to have people stay in North Port, and provide people with reasons to want to visit.
Atlanta Braves pitchers and catchers report to the facility on Feb. 12, and their first workout is Feb. 13. Position players report Feb. 17 and will take part in the first full team workouts Feb. 18.
There will also be a baseball game at Cool Today Park that day, although it won't feature the Braves or any other MLB players — at least not current ones. The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the University of Pittsburgh Panthers in a college baseball game. The game will start at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Admission is $8.
Prior to the BIG Rally on Feb. 15, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Business and Community Expo in the George Mullen Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, to register as a vendor, or to register your dachshund in the Wiener Dog Races, visit CityofNorthPort.com/TheBigRally.
