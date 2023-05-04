This map was submitted as the initial plan for HMTA Real Estate LLC’s Toledo Village development. The Village was initially proposed in the early 2000’s, but was delayed significantly by market disruption in the wake of the 2007-08 Great Recession.
NORTH PORT — After more than 20 years in planning, Toledo Village may soon get the approvals needed to enter development.
The North Port Planning and Zoning Board voted Thursday to recommend the North Port City Commission approve a new index map and a new village district pattern book for Toledo Village.
The proposed community is on a roughly 2,086-acre lot north of Interstate 75 and east of Toledo Blade Boulevard.
Representatives for HMTA Real Estate LLC appeared before the Board on Thursday morning, stipulating the changes in implementation that had come about in recent years.
Attorney Jeffrey Boone, representing the developer, noted that the 2007-08 recession interrupted the initial plans for Toledo Village. The project, however, remained on the planning table and showed promise for the future.
“We were very excited about this 20 years ago,” Boone said.
HMTA estimated that approximately 3,000 houses and apartments — grouped as dwelling units in the plan — along with commercial space in two “village centers,” and grounds for a public park and a golf course.
The original approval in 2007 had applied to a smaller parcel of roughly 1,837 acres, according to the presenters, with just 1,999 dwelling units, a smaller park space, and no commercial spaces.
HMTA said that in the meantime, they have adjusted both the index map and district pattern book plans for Toledo Village to adhere to North Port’s modern Comprehensive Development Plan — including increasing the variety of housing options for residents.
With the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, the proposal is planned to come before the City Commission for a first reading at 6 p.m. May 23.
