Index Map

This map was submitted as the initial plan for HMTA Real Estate LLC’s Toledo Village development. The Village was initially proposed in the early 2000’s, but was delayed significantly by market disruption in the wake of the 2007-08 Great Recession.

 IMAGE PROVIDED BY THE CITY OF NORTH PORT

NORTH PORT — After more than 20 years in planning, Toledo Village may soon get the approvals needed to enter development.

The North Port Planning and Zoning Board voted Thursday to recommend the North Port City Commission approve a new index map and a new village district pattern book for Toledo Village.


   

