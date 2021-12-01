NORTH PORT — The Poinsettia Parade & Festival, an annual North Port tradition, is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
Parking is an issue this year, as local new businesses in the area are not allowing parking.
Organizers suggest that people park at the Morgan Family Community Center and they will shuttle people to and from the parade. People can also park near the police station, City Hall and along the Kiwanis Christmas Card Lane for a spot to view the parade.
Poinsettia Parade participants will travel south down Sumter Boulevard, ending at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. There will be a festival there, presented by Achieva Credit Union, before and after the parade from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
After the parade, there will be a party with stations for kids to include face painting, coloring and games at City Center Green and the Mullen Community Center will be open for activities.
Santa will be on the first floor at City Hall after the parade if parents want to get a quick photo with the kids.
There will also be a traditional tree lighting ceremony with music at 8 p.m.
"We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate together again with our community at the upcoming Poinsettia Parade & Festival,” North Port marketing and engagement coordinator Laura Ansel said.
Prefer to watch from home? The city has partnered with WKDW 97.5 FM to livestream the Poinsettia Parade. Tune into 97.5 FM for the event updates throughout the evening. Those attending in person wanting to opt in to receive safety messages about the event, text Parade2021 to 888-777.
Some of the performers on Saturday will include: North Port High School VPA Theatre, 60 W. Band, The Rock Box Music School & Stage and Universal Dance Academy Inc.
For more information, visit www.CityofNorthPort.com or follow the City of North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
