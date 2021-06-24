NORTH PORT — Police have a arrested a fifth suspect in the Friday shooting of a North Port teen.
Investigators on Thursday arrested Travon Abdi, 15. He was picked up in Englewood, North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor said. He was charged with second-degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison upon conviction as an adult.
“We believe these are all the individuals in the vehicle which fired at and killed our victim,” Taylor said of Micah Dankowitz, who was 18. He had been on life-support and died Sunday. Family had donated his organs.
Witnesses told police the shots the hit Dankowitz came from a red Nissan Cube that was driving slowing on Biscayne Drive near Porto Chico Avenue on Friday night.
Police arrested a man and two teens in the aftermath of Friday's shooting. Anthony Earl Wicks, 22, Javen M. Paul, a 15-year-old Woodland Middle School student, and Gaven Scott Smith, 17, were arrested Saturday. Police arrested Navarius Mason, 14, on Monday.
Wicks and Paul are brothers.
The four also face second-degree murder charges, according to North Port police.
“This is a very sad situation. Anytime young people are involved with a crime of this magnitude, we all need to reflect on what we are doing as a society,” North Port police Chief Todd Garrison had said.
Dankowitz was reportedly involved in a dispute over a girl. Investigators were working to name the shooter. The teen's family had started a GoFundMe page to pay burial expenses.
