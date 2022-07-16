The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Stephanie Jean Incitti, 33, 2400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance, drug equipment, driving with a suspended license/third time. Bond: $6,000.
• Tyron C. Suell, 50, 26000 block of Madras Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: Driving under the influence. Bond: $2,500.
• Timothy Craig Pickel Jr., 43, 5500 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: Trespass/failure to leave property. Bond: $1,500.
• Ryan Michael Mercik, 29, 4000 block of Nettle Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: Driving under the influence with someone under 18, DUI damage to property. Bond: $3,000.
• Terry Thomas Carlton, 50, 2000 block of Pellam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: Amphetamine trafficking under 14 grams, possession of controlled substances, refusal to submit to DUI testing, driving without a license/habitual offender, marijuana/less than 20 grams, DUI, drug equipment, violating probation. Bond: $14,000.
• Holly Nicole Major, 30, 5200 block of Wentworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: Drug equipment, driving with a revoked license/habitual offender, marijuana/less than 20 grams, out-of-county warrant. Bond: $4,000.
• Solange Genevieve Glockson, 48, 18600 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: Grand theft person 65 or older/$300 to $10,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Nicholas Sean Glock, 27, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: Burglary of an unoccupied structure/unarmed, petit theft/third offense, resisting arrest without violence. Bond: $12,500.
• Henry Gonzalez Meza, 31, Plant City. Charges: Driving without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Eddie Charles Harris, 22, 3400 block of Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers. Charges: driving under the influence, damage to property or person. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kaitlyn Alyssa Carrrano, 29, 23800 block of Waverly Circle, Venice. Charges: Cocaine possession, carrying an unlicensed firearm, drug equipment and/or use. Bond: $3,500.
• Christina Grace Casella, 22, 11700 block of Tempest Harbor, Venice. Charges: Negligent manslaughter/vehicle, causing an unborn child's death. Bond: $25,000.
• Darnell Hughland Garrett, 29, 2000 block of Mercy Drive, Orlando. Charges: Theft. Bond: $500.
• Steven Jacob Mackey, 23, 7100 block of Elyton Drive, North Port. Charges: Contempt of court/possession without a prescription. Bond: $2,500.
• Kayla Marie Masek, 31, 800 block of Citrus Road, Venice. Charges: Drug possession without a prescription, drug equipment and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
