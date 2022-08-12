The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Ronald Joseph Krosnicki, 57, 100 block of Castlebury Court, Venice. Charge: Violation of probation. Bond: None.
• Michael Kenneth Davis, 61, Tampa. Charge: Failure to appear. Bond: None.
• Luis Alfree Garcia, 29, Seffner. Charges: Possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Bond: $5,000.
• Bobbijo Loraine Webb, 46, 5000 block of Papaya Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: Battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
• Katie Mae Molner, 39, 5000 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs/third violation within 10 years, driving while license is suspended. Bond: None.
• Michele Christine McCanna, 52, 3000 block of Tarrywood Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI with damage to person or property, possession of amphetamine more Than 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: None
• Gregory Carlton Tomkins, 34, 3000 block of Lucerne Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: Larceny second degree first offense, resisting law enforcement or merchant during retail theft. Bond: $7,500.
• Carrie Ann McKeon, 45, 600 block of Ennis Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: Violation of probation. Bond: None.
• Daniel Matthew Lewis, 49, 1000 block of Lullaby Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: Out of county warrant. Bond: $740.
• Victoria Francis Rollins, 29, Philadelphia. Charges: Out of county warrant, trespassing an occupied structure, Battery by touch or strike. Bond: $6,000.
• Mahesh Rajkaran, 25, 4000 block of Tollesfon Avenue, North Port. Charge: Violation of probation. Bond: None.
• John William Dudash, 32, 5000 block of Taney Town Street, North Port. Charge: Violation of probation. Bond: None.
• Clifton Jeremiah Underwood, 42, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Violation of probation. Bond: None.
• Crystal Dawn Carey, 37, Lehigh. Charges: Two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, commit an offer of lewdness/first offense. Bond: $11,000.
• Dennis Wilfredo Castillo, 33, Labelle. Charge: Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
• Mia Celeste Brown, 24, Bradenton. Charge: Violation of probation or community control. Bond: $500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Robert Patrick Staples, 53, 10000 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: Violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with physical evidence, battery on an officer/firefighter. Bond: $12,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Aaron Phillip Fordham, 31, 3000 block of Lake Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: First degree burglary with assault or battery. Bond: None.
• Harold Lee Marlowe, 56, 1000 block of Barker Avenue, Englewood, Charge: Petit theft third offense. Bond: None.
• Robert Dean Rider, 32, 11000 block of Brookside Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Dyon Alexander Spruill, 19, 3000 block of Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charge: Aggravated assault with intent to kill. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jeanine Lucielle Clemente, 35, 8000 block of Porto Bello Avenue, North Port. Charges; Domestic battery, battery by strangulation. Bond: None.
• Eric Davis, 51, 4000 block of Vaquero Street, North Port. Charges: Possession of weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Bond: $9,000.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.