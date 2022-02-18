SARASOTA — A candidate for Congress allegedly exchanged some words with an officer who was giving him traffic citations on Valentine's Day.
Martin Hyde, 56, of the 1600 block of Alderman Street in Sarasota, was driving his 2017 Land Rover about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Fruitville Road and Euclid Avenue when he was pulled over.
On Friday night, Hyde called it a nonstory that will be forgotten in 24 hours.
"I called her to apologize … I accept 100% that I overreacted," Hyde told The Daily Sun.
But he also said that she didn't like his reaction to her passive aggression, saying she was "officious and rude."
He was being cited for unlawful speed in the municipality; failure to display registration; and using a wireless device/texting while driving.
According to the officer's citation, Hyde was driving 57 mph in a 40 mph zone and was witnessed passing vehicles.
The officer notes Hyde's vehicle also passed the officer's car and the officer saw Martin looking down at his cellphone in his hand.
Hyde told The Daily Sun he was not texting at the time and had not texted all morning.
After being pulled over, Hyde then refused to give his registration, according to the officer with Sarasota Police Department.
Talking to The Daily Sun, he said he did, eventually, give her the registration.
The officer's shorthand for the stop suggests a threat against his job was made by Hyde. It states Hyde told the officer "to look it up" because he did not have it.
"Do you know who I am?" Hyde allegedly asked.
There is a sentence suggesting a call to Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche was going to take place.
"This is going to end your career," the officer wrote in shorthand.
"I acknowledge that I would call her boss," Hyde told The Daily Sun, noting he would do the same if he felt slighted by an employee in a restaurant.
He also told The Daily Sun he has stood up for many police causes in Sarasota County and his son is a deputy for the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, he said. He also said he stands up for "anyone, left, right or center," in the community and has volunteered for many causes through his years in the community.
Hyde faces a fine of $116 for texting while driving and failure to display registration, temporary; $256 for speeding.
Hyde is running as a Republican in a primary against current U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Longboat Key).
He wondered why The Daily Sun — which he called "small circulation" — would be interested in the story which, he said, wasn't a part of his district. He didn't see the situation as worthy of a story.
"As far as I'm concerned, that's the end of it," he said.
