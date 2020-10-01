NORTH PORT — Police arrested a North Port on a homicide charge, saying he shot a woman to death in his home on the 8400 block of Chesapeake Avenue, according to reports released Thursday.
Shawn Edward Baker, 47, was charged with homicide without premeditation. He is being held without bond in the Sarasota County Jail.
Following the shooting, Baker called 911 Wednesday night and told the dispatcher he had shot and killed the woman with a .45 caliber firearm and would be waiting in the front yard on his knees, with his hands up, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the home around 9:30 p.m. and found the woman in the master bedroom, slumped on her right side, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, reports state. A pistol was on the bed.
Emergency personnel tried to save the woman's life. She was put on a stretcher and into an awaiting ambulance. EMS personnel pronounced her dead at 9:40 p.m.
Police believe the woman knew Baker. The woman was not named in early reports, citing Marsy's Law.
The victim's three children of unknown ages were present in the home at the time of the shooting. Police said none of the children were injured and did not witness the shooting.
Police interviewed Baker at the North Port Police Department on Wednesday night, but after they read him his Miranda rights, he asked for an attorney and they stopped the interview.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.