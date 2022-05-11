NORTH PORT — A tragedy was averted Tuesday night as a near-drowning was reported on Gaillard Avenue in North Port.
Emergency workers arrived at a home there around 6 p.m. to find a young child that had slipped out of a set of arm floats while in a pool.
The call came to the North Port Fire Department about a "child who was responsive, but came in as a possible drowning," city spokesperson Josh Taylor stated in an email to TheDaily Sun.
Taylor said the mother was watching three children playing in the pool, with the youngest sitting on the pool steps and wearing arm floats. The mother went inside the home to stir a pot of rice, but looked back toward the pool and realized she could no longer see the youngest child. When she ran back to the pool, she saw the child with his head under water and arms flailing. He said the child had slipped out of the float, which wraps around both arms and ties at the waist.
The mother jumped into the pool and brought the child out and the father performed CPR, "which resulted in the child choking up some water and instantly crying."
Someone at the home called 911 and emergency workers used a helicopter to fly the child to All Children’s Hospital for precautions.
During the flight, the emergency workers said the child was stable and there were no major concerns.
