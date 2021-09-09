North Port police Cmdr. Joe Fussell, president of the North Port Officer’s Association, accepts donations from the Suncoast Humane Society's Food Bank, delivered this week by volunteer coordinator Suzanne Raby and Adrianna Stickler, customer service specialist. The Association is collecting items for Terrebonne Parish through Friday.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Items donated by the Suncoast Humane Society's Food Bank are headed to the Terrebonne Parish, where residents were hit hard by Hurricane Ida on Aug. 30.
NORTH PORT — North Port police officers continue to collect items to help Hurricane Ida victims, with plans to leave at 5 p.m. Friday for Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana.
However, a planned collection for Friday at Walmart has been called off, due to COVID-19 concerns.
"We apologize for any inconvenience," said Josh Taylor, spokesman for the city of North Port. "We have received a ton of goods which are going to make a big difference."
People may still drop off items at the North Port Police Department, 4980 City Hall Blvd, North Port, anytime before 5 p.m. Friday. That's when the truck will depart for an overnight trip to Louisiana with the supplies.
The North Port Police Officer’s Association planned the drive to raise cash and supplies for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in south Louisiana. Hurricane Ida hit there Aug. 29 with winds of up to 150 mph and leveled much of the 112,000-person parish.
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office reported 200 of its 300 staff members either lost a home or it was harshly damaged, said North Port police Cmdr. Joe Fussell, president of the North Port Officer’s Association.
People in Terrebonne need hard goods, nonperishable food, clothing, water and sanitary/shower supplies, baby food/formula, extension cords, light bulbs, paper products, underclothing and socks, motor oil, soap and much more. Cash gets converted to air-conditioning units, generators and fans, things to cool workers in late summer heat and humidity.
