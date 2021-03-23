NORTH PORT — Ever wonder what it would be like to work in law enforcement?
The North Port Police Department Explorer program offers a way for those ages 14 through 20 to work together with police officers and witness what they do in the community.
The mission is to provide a positive relationship between police officers and young people who wish to learn about a career in law enforcement.
The Police Explorers are required to be upstanding citizens within the community who maintain good grades, complete community volunteer hours and have a desire to enter into law enforcement as a career.
"Exploring programs operate from Learning for Life, a non-Scouting subsidiary of the Boy Scouts of America," said North Port Police Department Sgt. Scott Miranda. "The program is generally available to qualified young adults who graduated eighth grade and are ages 14 through 21 who reside in North Port or attend a school in the city."
As part of the commitment to the community, the Police Explorers must take part in a community service program. The explorers volunteer at more than 20 city events throughout the year.
The Explorer program offers classroom instruction, and students will learn about Florida State Criminal and Traffic Laws.
"Each post is unique and the activities of each depend on their specific department's policies and guidelines," Miranda said. "Some typical activities include: weekly training, patrol ride-alongs, tactical training, radio procedure, arrests and use of force, traffic stops, crime scene investigations, and emergency first aid. We have our own honor guard team that participates in city events throughout the year. As future police officers, we learn that it is an honor to serve our country and presenting our nation's flag."
The Explorer Post 94 program started in 1996.
"The program offers young adults a personal awareness of the criminal justice system through training, practical experiences, competition and other activities," Miranda said. "Additionally, the program promotes personal growth through character development, respect for the rule of law, physical fitness, good citizenship and patriotism."
If you are interested, download the application at cityofnorthport.com, fill it out, and send it to post adviser Sergeant Scott Miranda. You can also contact him with any questions before applying at smiranda@northportpd.com or 941-429-7426.
