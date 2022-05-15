Flashing lights

January is "Move Over" month in Florida, reminding motorists to switch lanes when approaching law enforcement or another vehicle with flashing lights.

 METRO CREATIVE IMAGES

NORTH PORT — The North Port Police Department is investigating a stolen truck on Almonte Terrace and U.S. 41.

Social media reports indicated officers with guns drawn were surrounding a truck. So far, no arrests have been made, according to North Port Public Information Officer Joshua Taylor. 

"Stolen vehicle pulled over," Taylor told The Daily Sun.

The action was a felony stop, according to NPPD's Twitter account. 

"Several individuals are being questioned," the post stated. 

The investigation is still in its early stages. 

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

