Police investigating stolen truck in North Port By DANIEL SUTPHIN Staff Writer May 15, 2022

NORTH PORT — The North Port Police Department is investigating a stolen truck on Almonte Terrace and U.S. 41.Social media reports indicated officers with guns drawn were surrounding a truck. So far, no arrests have been made, according to North Port Public Information Officer Joshua Taylor. "Stolen vehicle pulled over," Taylor told The Daily Sun.The action was a felony stop, according to NPPD's Twitter account. "Several individuals are being questioned," the post stated. The investigation is still in its early stages.
