Anastacia Deanna Shaw, 33, of North Port

NORTH PORT — Authorities are searching for a woman they are describing as "missing/endangered," the North Port Police are stating on social media. 

Anastacia Deanna Shaw, 33, of North Port, was last seen Sunday. 


   
