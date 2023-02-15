Gas Station Hit and Run Suspect

The North Port Police Department shared images of a man identified as a suspect in a Feb. 14 hit-and-run at a local gas station.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NPPD

NORTH PORT — Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a recent hit-and-run.

The North Port Police Department shared a photo of the suspect on Wednesday via social media as he enters a local gas station with a bright orange shirt.


