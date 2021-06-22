NORTH PORT — Police made a fourth arrest in a North Port shooting that's left a victim clinging to life with a gunshot wound to the head.
The shooting Friday was at Biscayne Boulevard and Porto Chico Avenue at about 8:45 p.m.
Police earlier announced the arrest of Anthony Earl Wicks, 22, listed as a North Port warehouse worker living in the 5000 block of Weatherton Street. He was jailed Saturday on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm and booked into the Sarasota County Jail. He was still there Tuesday with a $300,000 bond.
Two juveniles, Javen M. Paul, a 15-year-old Woodland Middle School student, and Gaven Scott Smith, 17, were also held in the shooting, charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, police said Monday.
Late Monday night, North Port police announced the arrest of Navarius Mason, 14, of the 1200 block of Milan Avenue on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.
Police have not released the victim's name.
Reports show Gavin Smith was in a relationship with the victim’s ex-girlfriend. Smith threatened the victim. Things turned violent when a red vehicle, described as a Nissan Cube, drove to Biscayne and Porto Chico. Some unnamed people threw "concrete bricks" at the car.
The vehicle slowed down and turned around. Someone fired a weapon from the car multiple times, striking the victim on the head with the fifth or sixth shot, witnesses told police.
The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial and placed on life support, according to investigators.
Police went to Wicks' house where they found a red Nissan Cube. They questioned and arrested Wicks and Paul.
Wicks has been in custody before. He was arrested in Charlotte County in 2016 on five charges of burglary and six charges of criminal mischief. Wicks was released from 60 months probation on the burglary and criminal mischief charges on May 18.
He was also arrested in March on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license. Those charges were later dropped.
