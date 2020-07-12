NORTH PORT — The North Port Police Department is searching for a 52-year-old woman in North Port.
Stacy A. Sangiovanni was last seen on July 11 in the area of Greenwood Avenue, according to NPPD.
She may have left the Greenwood area on foot; her clothing and description is unknown.
NPPD reports that there is no threat to the public but the family is concerned for her well-being.
If you have seen her or know her whereabouts, please contact NPPD at 941-429-7300 so her safety can be verified.
