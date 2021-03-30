NORTH PORT — Katrina McKinnell wants to find the driver of a vehicle that struck her son and then drove off Thursday morning.
Preston McKinnell, 15, was riding his bike to North Port High School. Around 6:50 a.m. he saw the signal to cross at Sumter and Price boulevards.
As he entered the road, he heard the engine of a suburban utility vehicle revving.
It knocked him down.
Preston McKinnell was left with a broken collarbone, road rash and serious pain. He remembers looking through the windshield of a car and being under the car and almost getting hit again.
"This was a child," Katrina McKinnell said. "There's no way that you didn't know. Why didn't you stop?"
A witness said it was possibly a blue Chevrolet Equinox.
"I'm sure there can't be that many blue or dark-colored SUV's going through there at that time, so I would think that if they checked video it would be pretty easy to find out," Katrina McKinnell said of the North Port police investigating the hit-run.
Police are trying to access video footage from local businesses on that corner to help identify the vehicle.
"We have not received any credible information in the form of tips," North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said Tuesday. "We are still collecting and reviewing any possible video evidence. We're working with local media and have posted information on our social media."
Katrina McKinnell said she'd also like officers to look at video footage from the cameras on the back of a sign in the center median on Sumter Boulevard leading to Interstate 75.
She's concerned about others crossing the intersection and getting hurt.
"I think we need to have brighter flashing lights because there are a lot of kids who ride or walk that route just to get to the high school and middle school. They need to have some safety."
Preston Katrina returned to school this week, and his mother said North Port High School staff has been very helpful.
"They are doing everything to accommodate him," she said. "His school has been beyond supportive. I am beyond grateful and so surprised by it."
Katrina McKinnell said medical bills are starting to pile up.
"We are still trying to get him (scheduled to see) an Orthopedic surgeon," she said. "He's having a hard time sleeping and cannot do many things for himself. We need justice … we need to get this dangerous driver off the streets."
Anyone with information can contact North Port Police Officer Ryan Crosby at 941-429-7300.
