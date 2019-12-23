MissingGirl

This is the last known photo of Katie Sims. She is shown getting into a black SUV around 4 .m. Monday morning.

Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who got into a black SUV around 4 a.m. this morning. Her name is Katie Sims.

The North Port Police Department issued the following statement:

The North Port Police Department is currently looking for 17-year-old Katie Sims (DOB 09/28/2002). She was last seen at the Circle K at 1085 Grand Venture Drive, North Port (off N. Sumter Blvd) on Saturday, Dec. 21. Sims is pictured walking to a black SUV around 4 a.m. Also missing from her home is a blue and white BMX bicycle with a red wheel. Katie may be trying to head to Jacksonville to see family.

She is 4-feet 8-inches tall, 115 pounds, short dirty-blonde hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black pants and a camouflage shirt.

Katie has been entered into all necessary missing children platforms and databases. If you have any information, please contact Det. Michael Mills at 941-628-8315.

