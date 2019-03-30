NORTH PORT — North Port Police continued their attempt to track down sexual predator Timothy Rice on Friday.
Rice, who has an active arrest warrant in North Port, is believed to be en route to Harris County, Texas, near Houston.
“We’d sure like to hear from him,” police spokesperson Josh Taylor said. “While it’s a misdemeanor charge, we do have an arrest warrant to serve to him.”
Officials had obtained the warrant in connection with an incident with children in a private swimming pool in North Port in October.
When police arrived at his North Port home with the warrant on Wednesday night, he was not home. Earlier that day, he had informed Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials that he intended to travel. At the time, they were not aware of the arrest warrant issued in North Port.
While Rice is required to register with law enforcement officials before he travels, he is not impeded from moving from state to state. He is required, however, to check in with law enforcement officials when he arrives in an area.
“If he shows up here to inform us he is in the area and we learn he has an outstanding arrest warrant, of course we will arrest him,” said Audra Shenier, a spokeswoman for the Harris County, Texas, Sheriff’s office. “Be clear about that.”
In North Port, police officials said while Rice may be arrested upon arrival in Texas, he is facing a misdemeanor charge here and would not likely be extradited back to Florida.
“Bringing him back would be an expensive process,” Taylor said. “It probably would not happen. It would be better for him if he just came back”
However, Rice is facing charges of interacting with children while being a child predator in Charlotte County and posted bail there earlier this week.
Katie Heck, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office there, said they are working closely with North Port Police and actively seeking others who may have interacted with him.
The charges filed earlier this week in Charlotte County stemmed from an incident involving children at the Ann & Chuck Dever Pool in Englewood. He posted a $50,000 bond to be set free.
The bond was posted by McGinnis Bail Bonds of Punta Gorda and a spokesman there said they are not worried about the money they put up to free Rice.
“He called and told us he was leaving the state, so we are not worried,” the spokesman said. “He doesn’t even need to be at his next hearing if he is represented by counsel.”
Rice’s next hearing is tentatively set for April 10. According to court records, he is currently represented by Kathleen Smith, a public defender.
