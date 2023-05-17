Popeyes restaurant North Port

North Port police are investigating a burglary and theft at the Popeyes restaurant.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

NORTH PORT — Police are investigating the theft of more than $3,000 from a safe at the North Port Popeye's restaurant. 

A manager arrived at the restaurant Monday to find the safe had been broken into and two deposit bags with cash were missing, according to reports released Wednesday.


   
